NASA (Source)
Public Domain
The drag chute is deployed as the space shuttle Atlantis lands on July 21, 2011 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The drag chute is deployed as the space shuttle Atlantis lands on July 21, 2011 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

