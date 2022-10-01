rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440417A large space shuttle-era work platform is being lowered and removed from high bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building.…Save

A large space shuttle-era work platform is being lowered and removed from high bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A large space shuttle-era work platform is being lowered and removed from high bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More