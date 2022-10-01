NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440419SaveSavePhotos of the Launch Vehicle Data Center in Hangar AE - Room 1 of LVDC. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 880 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2728 x 2000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2728 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 31.26 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadPhotos of the Launch Vehicle Data Center in Hangar AE - Room 1 of LVDC. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More