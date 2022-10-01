NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440499SaveSaveThe Space Shuttle Discovery approaches Russia's Mir space station in this 70mm photograph taken from the Mir. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1192 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3476 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4028 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 4028 px | 300 dpi | 92.24 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe Space Shuttle Discovery approaches Russia's Mir space station in this 70mm photograph taken from the Mir. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More