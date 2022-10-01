rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
The Space Shuttle Discovery approaches Russia's Mir space station in this 70mm photograph taken from the Mir. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

The Space Shuttle Discovery approaches Russia's Mir space station in this 70mm photograph taken from the Mir. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

