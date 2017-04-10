NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440555SaveSaveThe Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 50 near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, April 10, 2017. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 831 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2423 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3226 x 4659 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3226 x 4659 px | 300 dpi | 86.05 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for Children SaveDownloadThe Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 50 near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, April 10, 2017. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More