NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440556SaveSaveNASA's Orion spacecraft floats in the Pacific Ocean after splashdown from its first flight test in Earth orbit. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2419 x 1613 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2419 x 1613 px | 300 dpi | 22.36 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadNASA's Orion spacecraft floats in the Pacific Ocean after splashdown from its first flight test in Earth orbit. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More