NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440598SaveSaveThis is an image of the planet Uranus taken by the spacecraft Voyager 2 in 1986. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1181 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1711 x 1684 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1711 x 1684 px | 300 dpi | 16.51 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThis is an image of the planet Uranus taken by the spacecraft Voyager 2 in 1986. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More