NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440614SaveSaveA Russian search and rescue helicopter flies over the burning Kazakh steppe. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 737 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2912 x 1788 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2912 x 1788 px | 300 dpi | 29.85 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA Russian search and rescue helicopter flies over the burning Kazakh steppe. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More