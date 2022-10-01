NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440637SaveSaveThis image of Ceres is part of a sequence taken by NASA's Dawn spacecraft. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 816 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1350 x 918 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1350 x 918 px | 300 dpi | 7.13 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThis image of Ceres is part of a sequence taken by NASA's Dawn spacecraft. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More