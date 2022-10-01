NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440640SaveSaveRussian Search and Rescue helicopter and crew await the arrival of an all-terrain vehicle. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5405 x 3603 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5405 x 3603 px | 300 dpi | 111.48 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadRussian Search and Rescue helicopter and crew await the arrival of an all-terrain vehicle. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More