NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440648SaveSaveThe terrain for the scientific work conducted by ICESCAPE scientists on July 4, 2010. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4205 x 2803 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4205 x 2803 px | 300 dpi | 67.48 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe terrain for the scientific work conducted by ICESCAPE scientists on July 4, 2010. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More