NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440709SaveSaveTesting autonomous software for AARD program using a NASA F/A-18 #845 following a chartered Sabreliner, June 27th, 2006. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2400 px | 300 dpi | 41.23 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadTesting autonomous software for AARD program using a NASA F/A-18 #845 following a chartered Sabreliner, June 27th, 2006. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More