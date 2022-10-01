rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
Testing autonomous software for AARD program using a NASA F/A-18 #845 following a chartered Sabreliner, June 27th, 2006. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

