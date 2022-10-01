rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/

The Whirlpool Galaxy, also known as Messier 51a is an interacting grand-design spiral galaxy with a Seyfert 2 active galactic nucleus. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

