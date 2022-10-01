rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440742The Endeavour at launch pad 39a as a storm passes by prior to the rollback of the Rotating Service Structure, April 28…Save

The Endeavour at launch pad 39a as a storm passes by prior to the rollback of the Rotating Service Structure, April 28, 2011. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The Endeavour at launch pad 39a as a storm passes by prior to the rollback of the Rotating Service Structure, April 28, 2011. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More