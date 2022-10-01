rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/

Rendered image of Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite crashing into the moon to test for the presence of water. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

