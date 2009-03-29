rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
The U.S. Air Force's F-16D Automatic Collision Avoidance Technology (ACAT) aircraft eclipsed the sun during a flight, 2009…

The U.S. Air Force's F-16D Automatic Collision Avoidance Technology (ACAT) aircraft eclipsed the sun during a flight, 2009-03-29. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain



