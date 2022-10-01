KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLA. the fog on Launch Pad 39B is pierced by lights on vehicles and the service structures as Space Shuttle Atlantis approaches.

Atlantis left the Vehicle Assembly Building 1:05 a.m. and arrived at the pad nearly 8 hours later. Atlantis' launch window begins Aug. 27 for an 11-day mission, STS-115, to the International Space Station. The mission crew of six astronauts will continue construction of the station and install their cargo, the Port 3/4 truss segment with its two large solar arrays. Photo credit: NASA /Rod Ostoski