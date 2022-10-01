NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440900SaveSaveSnake spotted near Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3072 x 2304 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3072 x 2304 px | 300 dpi | 40.54 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadSnake spotted near Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More