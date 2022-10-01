NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440903SaveSaveThis is the radome beneath which is the NASA Debris Radar. It is located at a remote site on North Merritt Island in Florida. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2008 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2008 px | 300 dpi | 34.5 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThis is the radome beneath which is the NASA Debris Radar. It is located at a remote site on North Merritt Island in Florida. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More