CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket with Space Tracking and Surveillance System - Demonstrator, or STSS-Demo, spacecraft emerges from a blanket of smoke after liftoff from Launch Pad 17-B at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

STSS-Demo was launched at 8:20:22 a.m. EDT by NASA for the Missile Defense System. The STSS-Demo is a space-based sensor component of a layered Ballistic Missile Defense System designed for the overall mission of detecting, tracking and discriminating ballistic missiles. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.