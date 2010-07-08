NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441209SaveSaveAs the sun sets on July 8, 2010, workers prepare to pour new epoxy grout for the hydrostatic bearing assembly of the giant Mars. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3559 x 2669 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3559 x 2669 px | 300 dpi | 54.38 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadAs the sun sets on July 8, 2010, workers prepare to pour new epoxy grout for the hydrostatic bearing assembly of the giant Mars. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More