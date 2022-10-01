NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441238SaveSaveNASA's Terra spacecraft captured this image of the city of Arkhangelsk and administrative capital of Archangelsk Oblast, Russia. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 845 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2465 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3534 x 2489 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3534 x 2489 px | 300 dpi | 50.37 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadNASA's Terra spacecraft captured this image of the city of Arkhangelsk and administrative capital of Archangelsk Oblast, Russia. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More