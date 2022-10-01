NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441242SaveSaveAaland archipelago at the mouth of the Gulf of Bothnia which belongs to Finland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1172 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3418 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3735 x 3648 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3735 x 3648 px | 300 dpi | 78 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadAaland archipelago at the mouth of the Gulf of Bothnia which belongs to Finland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More