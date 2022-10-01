rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
This photograph shows the Vehicle System Test Bed rover, a nearly identical copy to NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

This photograph shows the Vehicle System Test Bed rover, a nearly identical copy to NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

