NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441497SaveSaveThe KSC response team practices carrying an injured crew member to an Air Force HH-60 helicopter for transport to a local hospital. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 810 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2617 x 1766 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2617 x 1766 px | 300 dpi | 26.49 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe KSC response team practices carrying an injured crew member to an Air Force HH-60 helicopter for transport to a local hospital. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More