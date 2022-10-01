rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
The Russian Mir Space Station is backdropped over a storm in the Roaring 40's near Heard Island in the south Indian Ocean. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

