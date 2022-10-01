rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
NASA (Source)
Public Domain

Editorial use only

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441634Operators test the National Aeronautics and Space Administration&rsquo;s Plum Brook Reactor Facility systems. Original from…Save

Operators test the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Plum Brook Reactor Facility systems. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Editorial use only 
Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Operators test the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Plum Brook Reactor Facility systems. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More