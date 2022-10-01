NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441645SaveSaveThe American Flag heralds the flight of Apollo 11, man's first lunar landing mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 968 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 2976 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2400 x 2976 px | 300 dpi | 40.9 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe American Flag heralds the flight of Apollo 11, man's first lunar landing mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More