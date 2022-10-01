rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/

Artist concept of the Mercury capsule with its launch escape system. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain

Artist concept of the Mercury capsule with its launch escape system. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

