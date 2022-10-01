NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441772SaveSaveAPOLLO XII - countdown demonstration test (CDDT). Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1027 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2995 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5844 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 5844 px | 300 dpi | 167.22 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadAPOLLO XII - countdown demonstration test (CDDT). Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More