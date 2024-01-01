rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4547217
Vintage chicken incubator drawing, hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage chicken incubator drawing, hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4547217

View CC0 License

Vintage chicken incubator drawing, hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More