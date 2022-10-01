rawpixel
Illustration of papilio from Zoological lectures delivered at the Royal institution in the years 1806-7 illustrated by George Shaw (1751-1813).

Illustration of papilio from Zoological lectures delivered at the Royal institution in the years 1806-7 illustrated by George Shaw (1751-1813).

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
