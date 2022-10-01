Illustration of papilio from Zoological lectures delivered at the Royal institution in the years 1806-7 illustrated by George Shaw (1751-1813). More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 5332 x 3409 px | 300 dpi | 211.82 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 767 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2238 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 5332 x 3409 px | 300 dpi