MonikaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/457179SaveSaveFresh orange juice with lime and ice. Visit Monika Grabkowska to see more of her food photography.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3961 x 5942 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3961 x 5942 px | 300 dpi | 134.7 MBSaveDownloadFresh orange juice with lime and ice. Visit Monika Grabkowska to see more of her food photography.More