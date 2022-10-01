MonikaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/457188SaveSaveToasted chia bread with white cheese, walnuts, honey and lime drizzle. Visit Monika Grabkowska to see more of her food photography.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3932 x 5898 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3932 x 5898 px | 300 dpi | 132.73 MBSaveDownloadToasted chia bread with white cheese, walnuts, honey and lime drizzle. Visit Monika Grabkowska to see more of her food photography.More