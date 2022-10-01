rawpixel
Public Domain
Tai (Red Seabream) fish by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Bairei Gakan.

Tai (Red Seabream) fish by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Bairei Gakan.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

Tai (Red Seabream) fish by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Bairei Gakan.

