rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/459449Etrog by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Barei Gakan. Save

Etrog by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Barei Gakan.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Etrog by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Barei Gakan.

More