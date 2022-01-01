https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4649796Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCollie dog sticker, black ink drawing psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.MorePremiumID : 4649796View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3400 x 3400 px | 300 dpi | 117.29 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3400 x 3400 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Collie dog sticker, black ink drawing psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.More