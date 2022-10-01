Set of stamps with various animals. Elements from the public domain, modified by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 22.29 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 5001 x 3751 px | 300 dpi