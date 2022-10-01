Japanese Bantam by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Bairei Gakan. More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 23.21 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 1035 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3019 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 5242 x 4521 px | 300 dpi