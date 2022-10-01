Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/467200SaveSaveJapanese Bantam by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Bairei Gakan.MorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 23.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1035 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3019 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5242 x 4521 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadJapanese Bantam by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Bairei Gakan.More