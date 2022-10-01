McKinsey PremiumEditorial use onlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/468922SaveSavePortrait of a cool man against the backdrop featuring the graffiti artwork by James Goldcrown in Los Angeles, USA, 13 July 2018 MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5040 x 3360 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5040 x 3360 px | 300 dpi | 96.97 MBSaveDownloadPortrait of a cool man against the backdrop featuring the graffiti artwork by James Goldcrown in Los Angeles, USA, 13 July 2018 More