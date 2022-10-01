McKinsey PremiumEditorial use onlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/469022SaveSaveCheerful woman using an instant camera against the backdrop featuring the graffiti artwork by James Goldcrown in Los Angeles, USA, 13 July 2018 MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5040 x 3360 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5040 x 3360 px | 300 dpi | 96.93 MBSaveDownloadCheerful woman using an instant camera against the backdrop featuring the graffiti artwork by James Goldcrown in Los Angeles, USA, 13 July 2018 More