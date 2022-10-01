rawpixel
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/50979Vintage illustration of orange digitally enhanced from our own vintage edition of The Fruit Grower's Guide (1891) by John…

Vintage illustration of orange digitally enhanced from our own vintage edition of The Fruit Grower's Guide (1891) by John Wright.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

