https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5196473Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSheep collage element, black ink drawing psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.MorePremiumID : 5196473View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3300 x 3300 px | 300 dpi | 109.26 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3300 x 3300 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Sheep collage element, black ink drawing psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.More