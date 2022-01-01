rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5232035
Tomato clip art, vintage watercolor illustration psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tomato clip art, vintage watercolor illustration psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More
Premium
ID : 
5232035

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Tomato clip art, vintage watercolor illustration psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More