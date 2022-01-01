https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5232328Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSkincare business logo template, branding design, serene psdMorePremiumID : 5232328View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.81 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rosario by Omnibus-TypeDownload Rosario fontSkincare business logo template, branding design, serene psdMore