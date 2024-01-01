rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5506828
Vintage cow anatomy drawing. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas…
Vintage cow anatomy drawing. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5506828

View CC0 License

