https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5507360Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextModern business logo template, black design set vectorMorePremiumID : 5507360View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Anton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontWork Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontDownload AllModern business logo template, black design set vectorMore