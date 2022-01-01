https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5507408Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract business logo template, black geometric shape vectorMorePremiumID : 5507408View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.06 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Work Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontAbstract business logo template, black geometric shape vectorMore