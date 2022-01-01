https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5507634Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract colorful logo clipart, geometric shape sticker, business branding design set psdMorePremiumID : 5507634View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 104.54 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Abstract colorful logo clipart, geometric shape sticker, business branding design set psdMore