https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5509491Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic business logo template, geometric shape set vectorMorePremiumID : 5509491View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.22 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontNunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontRosario by Omnibus-TypeDownload Rosario fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontCantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontWork Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontDownload AllAesthetic business logo template, geometric shape set vectorMore